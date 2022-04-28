On the second Thursday of the month, men gather for a men’s breakfast and conversation at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
This month’s program, May 12, 7-9 a.m., features guest speaker is Fritz Horton, a sailplane and glider pilot. He will share his gliding experiences — and plans to bring his plane to the senior center.
Register with Tim McCullough at cubnut5@aol.com. Suggested donation is $5.
