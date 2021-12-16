Geese
Photo by Gordon Miller

arrive alone

stand together

and wait

for roughly eight minutes

like a gaggle of geese

we honk,

schmooze,

laugh,

with our puffy synthetic goose down jackets

we scour

the parking lot

who haven’t I seen in a while?

someone got a new puppy.

anyone heading south for winter break?

and like geese, we’re a

cozy little community

looking out for each other

even if we don’t know someone

with a simple nod or

friendly smirk

we all have a bit of sugar-honey-iced-tea going on, but

in these roughly eight minutes

there’s a sense of calm,

a feeling of free time

for all grown ups

until the bell rings

and out waddle

our goslings.

Robert Broder is poet laureate of Shelburne.

