arrive alone
stand together
and wait
for roughly eight minutes
like a gaggle of geese
we honk,
schmooze,
laugh,
with our puffy synthetic goose down jackets
we scour
the parking lot
who haven’t I seen in a while?
someone got a new puppy.
anyone heading south for winter break?
and like geese, we’re a
cozy little community
looking out for each other
even if we don’t know someone
with a simple nod or
friendly smirk
we all have a bit of sugar-honey-iced-tea going on, but
in these roughly eight minutes
there’s a sense of calm,
a feeling of free time
for all grown ups
until the bell rings
and out waddle
our goslings.
Robert Broder is poet laureate of Shelburne.
