Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch?
St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne is hosting a free meal on Tuesday, April 13 for those age 60 and older.
The meal will be provided by nonprofit Age Well.
To get yours, register by April 8 — email soberding@yahoo.com with your name, birthdate, address and phone number. Those without access to email can leave a message with the same information at 802-825-8546.
Meal pickup is Tuesday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to noon, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 82 Church St., Shelburne.
Menu is:
Baked ham with raisin sauce
Mashed sweet potatoes
Broccoli florets
Dinner roll with butter
Apple pie with cream.
