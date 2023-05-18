Julie Nathanson and Nancy Morin found car parts
Photo by Amanda Dulude

From left, Julie Nathanson and Nancy Morin found car parts from an accident on Spear Street that were left on a neighborhood path while participating in Green Up Day on May 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.