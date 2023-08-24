Marilyn Webb Neagley, one of the formative leaders of Shelburne Farms, has written a memoir, “Attic of Dreams: A Memoir.”
Her memoir traces a life of healing from family dysfunction and jumping headlong into a life of natural curiosity, art and activism. She explores the themes of home and community, addiction and secrecy, recovery and restoration, arts and the natural world, growth and wholeness, and how the changing times and culture are perceived through older eyes.
“Marilyn Neagley’s memoir addresses issues so critical now: how to take care of our natural world, of each other, of ourselves — we need magic attics of imagination and stories that inspire our activism,” Julia Alvarez, Dominican-American poet, novelist, essayist and author of “Afterlife,” said. “In addition, her book touches on a beloved place in Vermonters’ hearts, and by extension all the beloved places on our planet home we have neglected for far too long.”
The book will be released by Rootstock Publishing Sept. 5. A public book launch with the author will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pierson Library in Shelburne.
Neagley served as president of Shelburne Farms in 1976 and was active in the foundation through the 1980s. She is the author of two previous books and co-editor of another. Her 2007 book, “Walking through the Seasons,” received a gold medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards for best northeastern nonfiction.
She has been a Vermont Public Radio commentator and has written essays for her local newspaper. Neagley, raised in Ascutney, currently lives with her husband in Shelburne.
