Recently Nigel Mucklow was walking through his woods in Charlotte/Shelburne with his dog named Mudflap and came across what can only be described as an astonishing wonderment, according to an anonymous source.
Chained to a tree about 10 feet off the ground was a hospital-quality toilet chair usually given to patients in need of assistance in going to the potty.
Painted in bright Day-Glo colors, it was accompanied by a sign reading “Nigel’s Throne.”
Where did this come from ... aliens, out of staters, conniving hooligans, disgruntled clients of his? What kind of pad lock is it and who has the key? And what kind of person names their dog Mudflap? And why doesn’t Nigel have a middle name, unloved by his parents? Unanswered questions abound.
This violation of nature is truly a mystery and anyone with information is urged to contact Nigel directly on his cell phone at 343-7617 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
As in keeping with Mr. Mucklow’s character NO rewards are offered for information.
He does however invite people to check it out in person. Call him for directions.
