Shelburne Food Shelf will be open at town hall Tuesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 28.
Note that Saturday shopping has been canceled next week because it is Little League opening day.
You must sign-up in advance to shop. Call 802-622-3313, ext. 3, with questions or if you need assistance signing up. If you are newly in need of assistance, call for help to get through the sign-up process.
Additional information is at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
Food donation drop boxes may be found at Shelburne Market, the Pierson Library west entrance and town offices at the south entrance.
Find a list of current needs at shelburnefoodshelf.org/current-needs.html.
