Every 10 minutes, a child in Yemen dies due to severe malnutrition.
Currently, 2.2 million Yemeni children under the age of 5 are requiring acute treatment for this ongoing crisis.
YOU can be the change.
Please look for a small table at upcoming Shelburne Farmers Markets, outside Shelburne Market, and after certain Masses at St. Catherine of Siena to select a bouquet as thanks for your donation of any size with all proceeds benefiting Save The Children, one of the largest aid organizations in Yemen.
For more information or to help right now, please visit: https://www.savethechildren.org/us/where-we-work/yemen
