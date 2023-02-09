Education & Enrichment for Everyone, a lifelong learning organization, hosts weekly lectures on diverse topics on Fridays from 2-3 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington, and on Zoom.
For information visit eeevermont.org, email info@eeevermont.org or call 802-343-5177.
Membership grants access to 10 lectures. Non-members can attend by paying $8, check or cash, at the door. To enroll in this speaker series, mail a check for $55 per person payable to Education & Enrichment for Everyone, c/o Cathy Chamberlain, 2504 Brand Farm Rd, South Burlington VT 05403. Memberships will also be accepted at the church.
Friday, Feb. 17
“The United States Supreme Court, the Constitution and Democracy” — Jared Carter, JD, assistant professor, Vermont Law and Graduate School.
Friday, Feb. 24
“Climate Change and Climate Justice in Vermont” —Dr. Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, professor, Department of Geography and Geosciences, University of Vermont, and Vermont climatologist.
Friday, March 3
“Vermont Legislative Update” — Calvin Cutler, WCAX political reporter.
Friday, March 10
“U.S. Immigration—A Primer on Border, Visas, Pathways and Politics” — Dr. Pablo Bose, professor, Geography and Geosciences Department, UVM, and director, Global and Regional Studies Program.
Friday, March 17
“The Lost Legacy of Women in Ornithology” — Bridget Butler, The Bird Diva.
Friday, March 24
“Cybersecurity 101: A Pragmatic Overview of the Dark Side of Technology” —Sergion Tenreiro de Magalhaes, associated professor and chair of cybersecurity programs, Champlain College
Friday, March 31
“When the Bicycle Arrived in Vermont” — Luis Vivanco, professor and chair of anthropology department, UVM.
Friday, April 14
“The Ethan Allen Homestead: Preserving Burlington’s History and Community” — Angela Grove, executive director of the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum.
Friday, April 21
“The New Transatlantic Relationship: Impacts of Brexit, Inflation and the Russian Invasion of Ukraine” — Kristina Sargent, professor of economics, Middlebury College.
Friday, April 28
“The Holy Presence of Julius Eastman” — James Stewart, Vermont Public classical host.
