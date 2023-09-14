Eye of Sauron
Photo by Kristin Jangraw

Kristin Jangraw of Shelburne visited her Shelburne Community Garden plot recently and found someone had “improved upon one of my cabbages. It looks like a big eye and made me jump and then made me laugh,” she said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.