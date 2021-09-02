Celebrating Sacred Waters, a day of paddling, exploring and reflection will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Shelburne Bay Park.
Spend the day exploring and appreciating Shelburne Bay, the LaPlatte River and the trails in Shelburne Bay Park. Educational and spiritual activities will be guided by field naturalist, faith leaders, educators and artist, with an opening blessing by chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation.
Choose an activity of paddling a canoe up river, exploring ecosystems on nature trails, or creating written or visual art based on your observations.
Bring a lunch if you like. Cost is $8 per person or $25 for a group of four. Kids 5-12 get in free. For more information and to register, go to vtipl.org.
Sponsored by All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Ascension Lutheran Church, Clean Water Network, ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Lake Champlain Committee, Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and Vermont Interfaith Power & Light.
