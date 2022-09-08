Howard Center hosts a training for professionals who serve pregnant, birthing, and postpartum families, Thursday, Sept. 22.
This virtual training gives nurses, doulas, midwives, social workers, doctors, psychotherapists, childbirth educators and others the resources and tools they need to better serve their clients or patients, many of whom may not disclose a history of sexual abuse.
Topics of the training will include the impact of childhood sexual abuse and sexual assault on pregnancy, birth, postpartum and breastfeeding; how to respond to a disclosure; tools to prevent trauma; power differentials in maternity care; communication skills and reflective listening; and how and when to offer a referral.
Washington-based Selena Shelley is an approved “When Survivors Give Birth” trainer and adjunct faculty in the department of midwifery at Bastyr University. She has a psychotherapy and consultation practice in the Seattle area, and specializes in working with pregnant, postpartum, and parenting trauma survivors.
The training is from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration is free and continuing education certificates will be available following the training.
For more information, contact pdetzer@howardcenter.org or visit howardcenter.org.
