Ethan Allen Homestead will hold its annual meeting and program on Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m.
The business meeting will feature the election of officers, presentation of a research grant award and refreshments.
Rolf Diamant, University of Vermont adjunct associate professor and former superintendent of five national parks, will give a talk on “Vermonters and The Blockade Board’s Backdoor War.”
All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.