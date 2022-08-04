The Vermont COVID-19 Response Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation has awarded Shelburne’s Equity & Diversity Committee a $10,000 grant.
The grant will pay for consultant Tabitha Moore of Intentional Evolution to work with the town to come together to understand what equity, diversity and inclusion mean for Shelburne, and how to best incorporate and meet town government’s commitment to ensuring and sustaining equity, anti-racism, anti-bias and belonging for all people in the community.
The committee holds public meetings on Zoom the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Agendas, including links, are available at shelburnevt.org.
