Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish in Shelburne will provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The meal will be available for pick up in the parking lot at 72 Church St. from 11 a.m. until noon. The menu is stuffed chicken breast with apple and cranberry stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, cranberry sauce, wheat dinner roll with butter, pumpkin cake and milk.
To order a meal, contact Sheryl Oberding at soberding@yahoo.com or 802-825-8546
Deadline to order is Wednesday, Dec. 7.
More information agewellvt.org.
