Have you ever been interested in becoming an emergency responder for animals when natural or man-made disasters strike?
The Chittenden County Disaster Animal Response Team will be holding a free training for interested volunteers on emergency animal sheltering at the South Burlington Police Department. Email info@vermontdart.org to register or for more information or go to bit.ly/44jJiBa to register.
