Join Dragonheart Vermont’s executive director Nina Atkinson and team paddler Ellen Gurwitz as they share stories about the Club Crew World Championships and Dragonheart Vermont at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on July 27.
Aktkinson and Gurwitz will also preview the upcoming Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival, benefitting local cancer survivors, that takes place Sunday, Aug. 7.
Register by Monday, July 25.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
