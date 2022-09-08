Dr. Cornell West will be the featured speaker as part of a diversity speaker series at the Flynn Theater Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., sponsored by the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center.
West will be joined by a community panel asking questions. He is an author, activist and philosopher known to many as Brother West. He is Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair at Union Theological Seminary and a former professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton University.
Information about tickets at flynnvt.org, 802-863-5966 or gbmrc.org.
