The Shelburne Highway Department reminds all homeowners and businesses that it is their responsibility to move snow or remove it from their own properties, and not to push, plow or blow snow sidewalks or into roads.
The overnight parking ban is also now in effect. All vehicles must be moved off roads by midnight.
Questions? Call the high superintendent, Paul Goodrich, at 802-316-1536.
