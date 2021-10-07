The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Oct. 13, “Bones, Breaks and Balance: Separating Myths from Facts,” Tina D’Amato, DO, 212 Ferry Road.
Focusing on prevention strategies and education around bone density and fractures in seniors, D’Amato will review the often confusing and conflicting information about calcium supplements, touch on Vitamin D and other supplements and prescription medications. Resources for self-directed and group exercise, as well as physical therapy will be reviewed.
D’Amato is a family medicine physician who works at Charlotte Family Health.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.