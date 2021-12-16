The Charlotte Children’s Center is holding a diaper drive to benefit the Junior League of Champlain Valley’s diaper bank Sunday, Dec. 19 to Wednesday, Dec. 22. A collection box is located on the front porch of the center during opening hours for unused disposable diapers in any type, size or brand and unopened wipes and diaper creams.
The JL Diaper Bank aims to distribute 100,000 diapers per year free of charge to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf and local food shelves in Hinesburg, Williston, Milton and Richmond. Open packages of diapers or loose diapers if wrapped in Ziplocs or similar plastic bags, labeled by size and quantity, will be accepted.
Learn more at jlcv.org/diaper-bank.
