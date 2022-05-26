Democrats in South Burlington, Shelburne and Charlotte are co-hosting a U.S. Congressional candidate forum Tuesday, May 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Office, both in person and virtually.
The forum will be moderated by longtime Vermont journalist Terri Hallenbeck and feature Democratic Party primary candidates Vermont Sen. Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Vermont Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale, and Sianay Clifford, all vying for the state’s lone Congressional seat now held by Rep. Peter Welch.
Dr. Louis Meyers is an Independent candidate in the primary.
More at facebook.com/shelburnedemocrats
For virtual access, go to mediafactory.org/Shelburne. Submit questions ahead of time at forms.gle/SpYcpK4eZUkyBAdQ9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.