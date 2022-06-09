Meals on Wheels needs volunteers.
The group is currently looking for folks who can deliver routes regularly (every week or every other week on the same day); substitute in for openings throughout the month; serve as on call volunteers who are able to step in in the case of last minute cancellations.
Time commitment is based on availability; it can vary from one day a week to two days a month (weekdays only). Delivery is typically between 9-11 a.m.
For more information, contact volunteer@agewellvt.org, 802-662-5249 or visit agewellvt.org/giving-back.
