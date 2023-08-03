More than 200 Shelburne residents attended the first meeting in a three-month community building initiative in partnership with the Vermont Council on Rural Development under the tagline Shelburne Forward Together.
Topics ranged from infrastructure and housing to climate resilience and preserving natural resources. Discussions on varying topics were followed by a big community-style dinner and live music in the firehouse.
