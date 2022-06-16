Cleanup crew

Shelburne Community School fourth grader Holden Rodliff is doing his part of the environment. During the school year, Rodliff used his genius hour time each week to organize and lead his team, Sangha, to clean up school grounds and encourage each team in the building to recycle plastic breakfast bags.
He collected nearly 40 pounds of bags and is closing in on over 50 pounds of trash from the playground with the help of his team. Sadly, they’ve even picked up four filled dog bags left on school property.
