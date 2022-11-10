On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., members of the clergy several area churches will host a Thanksgiving service at the Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., in Shelburne.
Featuring guest speaker Wanda Hines, director of the Joint Urban Ministry Project, the service is organized by the All Souls Interfaith Gathering, St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and the Shelburne United Methodist Church.
For offerings, please bring cash or a check made out to the Joint Urban Ministry Project.
