The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Looking at the Night Sky” with Jack St. Louis, Feb. 10.
Chances are you’ve seen the five visible planets without even realizing it. Eventually, with the use of telescopes, science revealed the secrets of the objects on the celestial sphere. Anyone can become an amateur astronomer, learn the secrets, track the planets as they move and photograph constellations, meteors and comets.
St. Louis is current president of The Vermont Astronomical Society. He has made mirrors, built his own Newtonian telescopes, and taught astronomy courses at Burlington College and UVM.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link.
Upcoming talks include: Feb. 17, “Nepal: Through the Eyes of an American” with Sandi Detwiler; and Feb. 24, “Here’s Looking at You … Louise Nevelson! with Linda Finkelstein.
Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. For additional program information, visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.