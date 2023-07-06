Come celebrate Shelburne’s new raised-bed community garden and get gardening tips from Vermont’s garden guru, Charlie Nardozzi, Davis Park, School Street, in Shelburne, Thursday, July 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The raised beds are designed for easy access while standing or in a wheelchair. Tour the plantings and bring questions. Home-made treats will be served.
The project is a collaborative effort with Shelburne Craft School, Vermont Garden Network and Shelburne Parks and Recreation, and is funded by a community grant from SCHIP. One bed is dedicated to the food shelf.
Nardozzi will begin his talk at 5:30 p.m., with time for Q&A. At 6 the group will meet some of the contributors and gardeners and enjoy refreshments.
The gardens are across the road from Shelburne Community School, behind the playground. Park along the circular drive; take the first right when after turning onto School Street from Harbor Road.
For information, contact Kit Anderson, vermontharp@gmail.com or 802-355-4522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.