The Champlain Valley School District is once again offering free meals to kids 18 and younger from July 11 through Aug. 12.
Home delivery is available. Meals will be provided Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, delivered to your home or for pickup at Williston Central School from 10:30-11 a.m.
The summer menu is as follows:
Week one: Monday, turkey sandwich; Tuesday, cheese and cracker lunchbox; Wednesday, chicken patty sandwich; Thursday, ham sandwich; Friday, cheese pizza; Saturday, Sunbutter and jelly sandwich; and Sunday, grilled cheese sandwich.
Week two: Monday, han sandwich; Tuesday, chicken nuggets; Wednesday, nacho meal; Thursday, turkey sandwich; Friday, cheese pizza; Saturday, Sunbutter and jelly sandwich; and Sunday, grilled cheese sandwich.
All items are cold with reheating instructions if needed. Please order meals in advance using the following links:
• Williston and St. George: /bit.ly/WillistonRemoteMeals
• Shelburne: bit.ly/ShelburneRemoteMeals
• Charlotte: bit.ly/CharlotteRemoteMeals
• Hinesburg: bit.ly/HinesburgRemoteMeals
