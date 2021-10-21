Champlain Valley Union High School’s Athletic Leadership Council hosts an all-sports gear swap and sale, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1- a.m.-2p.m. in the school cafeteria. Do you have an old pair of your kid’s cleats kicking around? What about snowpants that were outgrown in the blink of an eye? A tennis racket that no one ever uses? Bring it in!
Do you need a larger pair of cleats? An almost-new football? A lacrosse stick for this spring?
You’ll find it at the sale.
Donations will be accepted Monday to Thursday, Oct. 18-21, at Charlotte Central School, Hinesburg Community School and Shelburne Community School, and at the high school on Saturday, Oct. 23 b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.