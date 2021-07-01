The Champlain Valley school district will once again provide free meals to children 18 and younger throughout the summer months.
Order meals in advance using the links below. Home delivery is available.
Meals will be delivered to your home or can be picked up at the following locations on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays:
• Charlotte: takeout from 10:30-11 at the Charlotte Library. (bit.ly/CharlotteRemoteMeals)
• Hinesburg: delivery only. (bit.ly/HinesburgRemoteMeals)
• Shelburne: takeout from 10:30-11 at the Shelburne Community School. (bit.ly/ShelburneRemoteMeals)
• Williston: takeout from 10:30-11 at the Williston Central School. (bit.ly/WillistonRemoteMeals)
The simplified summer menu features a rotating selection of favorites that meet all federal nutritional guidelines.
Here’s the menu for week starting July 5: Monday, ham sandwich; Tuesday, chicken nuggets; Wednesday, nacho meal; Thursday, chicken Caesar salad; Friday, cheese pizza; Saturday, sunbutter and jelly sandwich; and Sunday, grilled cheese sandwich.
All items are cold with reheating instructions if needed.
This program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer food program. If you have dietary restrictions or need alternate pick up times, contact Scott Wagner at (802) 871-6198.
For more information, go to cvsdvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.