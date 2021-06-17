A celebration of the lives of Marty Illick and Terry Dinnan will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms.

RSVP and learn more about other events planned for the weekend at illickdinnan.wixsite.com/my-site/rsvp.

Prepare for an outdoor experience. Bring what you need to be comfortable sitting on a lawn — sun hat, water, blanket or lawn chair, etc. — If heavy rain is predicted, the event will take place inside the Breeding Barn.

High attendance is expected. Arrive early and leave time to get to the Breeding Barn from the gate, park and find a place on the lawn.