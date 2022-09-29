Rep. Anne Donahue and Matthew Strong, executive director of Vermonters for Good Government, both opponents of Prop 5, the so-called reproductive liberty amendment to amend the Vermont Constitution, hold a talk called “What You Need to Know Before You Vote on Article 22/Prop 5,” Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Road.
The forum is sponsored by St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne.
All are invited. For more information, contact Jeanette Voss at vossjc@hotmail.com or 802-985-8545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.