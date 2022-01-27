The film “Unplanned,” based on the memoir of Abby Johnson, a former clinic director for Planned Parenthood who is now an outspoken critic of abortion, will be screened at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 72 Church St., Shelburne, on Friday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m.
The movie will also be screened on Friday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m.
