On Thursday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall, 72 Church St. in Shelburne, Deacon Pete Gummere will speak on Article 22, the proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution, in a program titled “Moral and Practical Issues with Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment.”
Gummere teaches, speaks, writes and consults on bioethics. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio. He holds master’s degrees in biological science and theology.
He is a member of the International Association of Catholic Bioethicists, the National Catholic Bioethics Center, and a clergy member of the Catholic Medical Association. He is certified by the National Catholics Bioethics Center.
Everyone is welcome.
