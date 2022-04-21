Age Well and St. Catherine’s of Siena Parish in Shelburne are teaming up to provide a meal to go for anyone age 60 and older on Tuesday, May 10.
The meal will be available for pick up in the parking lot, 72 Church Street, 11 a.m. to noon.
The menu is baked roast pork with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, dinner roll, apple crisp with topping and milk.
To order a meal: email (preferred) Sheryl at soberding@yahoo.com or call 802-825-8546 by May 5.
For first timers, please fill out the registration form, which can be downloaded from agewellvt.org.
