Streak and Finny Statkevicus are Shelburne’s cat and dog of the year, respectively.
Town Clerk Diana Vachon sets up the event each year, where residents enter photos of their pets for a chance to win prizes.
The event is an incentive by the town to get owners to register their pets and the winners are randomly selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.