Cabbage, cabbage
Courtesy photo

The rain and heat of summer 2023 has made for topnotch garden production at the Shelburne Community Garden. Each of the 15 garden plots reflect the unique interests, designs and choices of the gardeners. Eileen Siminger, one of the garden coordinators, is shown here with one of her 11 beautiful cabbages.

