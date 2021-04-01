Did you know that this time of year is actually prime time for brush fires? While the snow may have just melted, and the ground may seem moist, leaves and duff on the ground and within the soil actually dry out very quickly now.
The sun is higher and warmer, and with leaves still off the trees, significant solar energy dries exposed ground quickly.
If you are clearing brush, raking leaves or doing other similar work and think you’d like to burn brush, you need a burn permit.
Open fires can spread quickly out of control, whether above ground or within the soil layer. It’s important to ensure that you have a hose or other water source available nearby, and that wind conditions will not exacerbate fire conditions.
Contact Shelburne Dispatch, 985-8051, or Fire Chief/Fire Warden Jerry Ouimet, chief@shelburnefire.org, to ask about or get a burn permit before having any open fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.