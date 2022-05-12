The Burlington Garden Club recently presented $1,000 awards to two students, Josiah Gilbert and Rachael Walton, who are studying horticulture at the University of Vermont.
The students were selected by a university review panel with coordination from Dr. Mark Starrett, associate professor of horticulture in line with the club’s mission of stimulating knowledge and appreciation of horticulture and the protection of the national environment.
Gilbert and Walton, both seniors at UVM, have an interest in environmental protection.
Gilbert is a Vermont native and grew up at Heartbeet Lifesharing, a therapeutic residential farming community for adults with disabilities in Hardwick. He is majoring in sustainable landscape horticulture and has a minor in green building and community design.
He is an active member of the university’s Horticulture Club, serving as treasurer for two years. He was also a summer intern with the educational gardens around Jefferson Hall. He is currently president of the UVM snowboard team.
Gilbert has been a landscape manager and, most recently, was a landscape installer with Churchill Landscapes in Charlotte.
After graduation, Gilbert will work with a landscape design and build firm on Cape Cod. He plans to return to Vermont, hopes to purchase land, and pursue a master’s in landscape architecture.
Walton’s family moved to New England when she was 10 years old. She is pursuing an agroecology degree in plant and soil science, with a minor in food systems.
She worked with the Agroecology and Livelihoods Collaborative as an undergraduate research fellow. She led a student team assessing the soil health at Diggers Mirth Farm, she has supported Dr. Terry Bradshaw’s study using wool pellets as mulch in tomato and spinach garden plots and worked as a teaching assistant with Dr. Vic Izzo in plant and soil science.
After graduation, Walton plans to work as an intern at Spannocchia, an organic, diversified farm in Italy. After her internship in Italy, she plans to continue working on an organic vegetable farm and hopefully owning her own farm in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.