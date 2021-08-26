Brown Swiss champions
Photo by Wendy Sorrell

From left, Brailey Livingston of New Haven, the Brown Swiss Junior Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, the Brown Swiss Senior Champion and Grand Champion, proudly pose with show judge Jason Johnson after their championship wins at the Vermont 4-H dairy show, Aug. 16, in New Haven.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.