The Pierson Library will host a completion ceremony Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m., for a recently completed Eagle Scout project.
Drew Buley and the Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 602 have completed two 5-foot bike racks and an A-frame message sign to be installed at the library.
The library will host the ceremony outside, near the west entrance, where the bike racks will be installed. The outdoor event will be held rain or shine.
On Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m., join Angie Thomas, the author of five acclaimed books, in a free Zoom presentation for Vermont Reads 2020. Her bestselling debut novel, “The Hate U Give,” won multiple national and international awards. Vermont Reads has introduced the book to thousands of Vermonters of all ages, who engaged with Thomas’ novel through a variety of community activities.
Register at vermonthumanities.org/event/an-evening-with-angie-thomas.
Finally, starting Tuesday, June 1, the library will be open for one hour of browsing, no appointment necessary.
As a reminder, hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with a 4-8 p.m. late night on Tuesdays.
Seating and tables are available for up to one hour of use, and all the library computers will be back online and ready to use.
