Watch “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” hosted by staff from the Chittenden Solid Waste District, at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on April 20.
The documentary about food waste was produced and narrated by chef Anthony Bourdain and will be followed with a discussion led by waste district staff.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
