Book talk with authors of ‘Our Better Nature’

Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.