The United Way Bone Builders program returns to Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. beginning July 5.
The Bone Builders program is an exercise program designed to prevent the negative effects of osteoporosis. It is designed for both men and women and is open to all seniors. Church membership is not required.
