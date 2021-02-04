Mackenzie Ann Johnson was born Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. in Bozeman, Mont.
She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
Her parents are Jennifer Lynn Carlson Johnson and Jason Johnson, and her sister, Hayden Lynn, 3, live in Belgrade, Mont.
Her grandparents’ are Jack and Lynn Carlson, former Shelburne residents who live in Spring Hill, Fla.
