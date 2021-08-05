Beckett Davis Conroy was born Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 11:35 a.m. at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, to Taylor and William Conroy of Shelburne.
He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
Becket’s grandparents are Kevin and Stacey Spillane of Shelburne and Brian and Leslie Conroy of Shelburne.
Great-grandparents are Richard and Patricia Payne of Shelburne, and Terry Spillane of Sanibel Island, Fla., and Sue Spillane of Shelburne.
