Breana Killeen of Killeen Crossroads Farm is all smiles during the Aug. 6 Vermont Fresh Network’s annual fundraiser held at Shelburne Farms, alongside winning Wake Robin executive chef Bill Iliff and lead sous chef Ryan Meath.
Killeen’s farmed shishito peppers were the star of the chefs’ dish, shishito pepper stuffed with smoked tamari mushrooms, garnished with pickled radishes and habanero lemongrass honey, which was named “Best Bite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.