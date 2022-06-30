Learn how to close the loop by turning household food scraps into compost, improve the health of your garden and grow a fresh generation of food, July 16, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Green Mountain Compost in Williston.
The workshop will cover the type of compost bin best for you, location, what to put in the bin — and what not to put in — managing the pile, common problems and harvesting.
More at cswd.net/tours-webinars.
