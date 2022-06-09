Be a mentor at Shelburne Community School

Both mentoring programs at Shelburne Community School are wrapping up for the year. Elementary school students in the Everybody Wins literacy-based program enjoyed a special treat with their mentors, while middle school students in the Connecting Youth mentoring program enjoyed a trip to Spare Time and an ice cream social.
Reach out to Everybody Wins coordinator Caitlin Downey at shelburne@everybodywinsvermont.org, or Connecting Youth coordinator Alice Brown at abrown@cvsdvt.org.
